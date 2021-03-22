Ecclesia Online offers dubious Diablo thrills

There’s a new Diablo-esque MMO on the market — but you may want to approach this one with caution. Ecclesia Online is billing itself as an isometric fast-paced RPG, and according to its Reddit thread, it went into open alpha testing on March 19th. However, a lot of the former information about this game has been taken down thanks to one of the developers publicly quitting the project and pulling down the game’s servers, in an announcement you can read on old website. Yikes.

Fortunately, it looks as if the remaining indie devs have rescued the game servers and accounts and got it all back up this weekend. “Ecclesia Online is a sandbox MMORPG with a focus on intense PvP and PvE combat,” the team explains on the new website that popped up this past weekend. “A medieval fantasy world open to exploration and conquest. Non-target classless combat system, player-driven economy, and challenging bosses. Inspired by Diablo, Tibia, and Albion Online.”

The website has a leaderboard, a functioning store where players can directly buy currency (one penny per platinum), and a link to the project’s Discord. Would-be players should probably swing by the Discord to understand exactly how indie this project is. In the meantime, you can check out Ecclesia’s gameplay below: