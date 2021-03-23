Guild Wars 2 nerfs meta-achievement requirements, calling it ‘prohibitively costly’

Good news to those of you who have been beating your head against the meta-achievement grind for the Icebrood Saga’s Champions chapter in Guild Wars 2 — your life is about to get a whole lot more easy.
“We wanted the final meta-achievement tier to be an optional bonus challenge round, but we miscalculated the full scope of the requirements,” the studio said. “We’ve been reading and discussing your comments, and we don’t intend for future meta-achievements of this type to include requirements that are very expensive or that are intended to be long-term goals.”
Source: Guild Wars 2
I swear, it’s like a leader of one of the teams, or one or two people, since I don’t know what their living world teams are like these days.
Back in LW4, I think it was, it was like clockwork, with respect to metas. They had 3 LW teams, and it was fun-fun-wtf. That was the cycle. Whoever came up with this last meta was the leader or prominent member of Team WTF. 😁