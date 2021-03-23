Guild Wars 2 nerfs meta-achievement requirements, calling it ‘prohibitively costly’

Good news to those of you who have been beating your head against the meta-achievement grind for the Icebrood Saga’s Champions chapter in Guild Wars 2 — your life is about to get a whole lot more easy.

ArenaNet admitted that the former requirement for players to finish all collections for the meta-achievement was “prohibitively costly” and is making adjustments to it. Today’s patch is going to both reduce crafting costs and make it easier to fulfill requirements for said collections.

“We wanted the final meta-achievement tier to be an optional bonus challenge round, but we miscalculated the full scope of the requirements,” the studio said. “We’ve been reading and discussing your comments, and we don’t intend for future meta-achievements of this type to include requirements that are very expensive or that are intended to be long-term goals.”