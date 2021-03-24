Multiplayer survival shooter Generation Zero teases base building and base defense in April 27 update

It was only a matter of time before those pesky human survivors in multiplayer survival FPS Generation Zero got all organized and started harboring thoughts about resisting their robot invaders. The game’s next major update, which is being appropriately called Resistance, is arriving to PC, PS4, and Xbox One players on Tuesday, April 27th.

Other than word of this update’s launch date and the promise that “what is coming is not a skirmish, it’s a war” in the related sizzle trailer, information is a bit on the sparse side, but players can look forward to base building, home base defense encounters, world revamps, and new threats to face as the game’s clock ticks forward from 1989 to 1990.



For those who aren’t familiar, Generation Zero bills itself as a co-operative survival shooter where players can combine weapons, skills, and equipment to lure, cripple, and destroy a host of invading robotic menaces, while also promising a large open map where solo players or teams of up to three can take on missions and challenges. At the time of this writing, the shooter has a “Very Positive” recent user review score on Steam and is enjoying a pretty serious population spike over the past 30 days.