Burning Crusade Classic’s beta bumps the level cap to 68

WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade beta took another step toward release last night, as Blizzard expanded the test’s scope and made a few crucial fixes along the way. Now, the level cap has been increased from 64 to 68, a good sign that the beta is making progress.

Other changes with the beta include making sure that area-of-effect damage caps work correctly, rectifying a few off-kilter class spells, and helping that the poor lil’ Fel Reaver walk the right way.

And if you’re thinking of shelling out some money — we don’t know how much yet — for a character boost to level 58, YouTuber MrGM put together a video that examines the current state of this feature: