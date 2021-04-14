Final Fantasy XIV temporarily disables world visits and housing demolition after patch 5.5

If you wanted to get some content done in Final Fantasy XIV yesterday, it was the perfect day to do it, as the arrival of patch 5.5 meant tons of new stuff to do. If, however, you wanted to go visit your friends on another server – or go back to your own because you had been doing that before – yesterday was frustrating as heck. The game’s world visit service is currently not functioning at all, and the latest update from the development team states that it’s expected to be non-functional for several days ahead of a hotfix.

