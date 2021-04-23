Warframe’s Tennocon 2021 will again be digital-only, benefiting homelessness relief

It won’t come as much of a surprise, given the pandemic still raging across the globe, that Tennocon is going digital again in 2021. Digital Extremes announed this week that the Warframe con will broadcast on all the usual streaming platforms on Saturday, July 17th, with no in-person option. Cue MJ’s sadness.

“TennoCon 2021 is Digital Extremes’ quintessential free event of the year, packing a full day of game reveals, in-game activities, developer panels, the fan-favorite community art show, cosplay contest, and more, for a day of celebration with our 60+ million players,” the studio says. “Digital Extremes will once again broadcast TennoCon digitally from home due to COVID-19 health restrictions.”

The event will go hand in hand with a swag-laden charity effort to combat homelessness.

“In partnership this year with Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness, Digital Extremes’ three TennoCon digital packs give players the chance to jump into the fun for a great cause. The TennoCon Digital Pack ($24.99 USD) is an exclusive collection of in-game cosmetics, items and Baro’s Relay; the TennoCon Merchandise Pack ($44.99 USD) includes exclusive physical TennoCon gear (commemorative T-shirt, pin, lanyard and acrylic charm, badge, and more). And the TennoCon Bundle ($64.99 USD) combines both Digital and Merch Packs at a discounted rate. See our website for specific pack details. Digital Extremes is proud to make a donation to the Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness, which provides emergency shelter and supportive housing for adults and youth of all genders aged 18 and over who are struggling to avoid and to escape homelessness.”