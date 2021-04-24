Destiny 2’s proposed transmog system is out to punish you for looking fine

Close your eyes and imagine a cosmetic transmog system for a looter shooter like Destiny 2. Not too complicated, right? Now open your eyes and behold the convoluted and grindy system that Bungie is proposing.
In a perfect example of a studio over-complicating what should be an engaging and streamlined, Bungie has come up with a transmog routine that involves four levels of grind just to use the armor design that you already acquired. It’s so bad, in fact, that this system is drawing near-universal criticism from all quarters, with media outlets calling it a “parody,” “confusing,” the “worst of all possible systems,” and “a grind-in-the-ass.”
Particular ire is being given to the transmog system’s apparent push to get players to spend money to avoid all of these steps. Oh, and you can only transmog a limited number of items per season. Maybe it’s time to go back to the drawing board on this one?
How can bungie be this out of touch, this many times in a row?
Like how can the company that made the core of destiny 2 so great struggle so much with understanding what makes the game fun to play
This has been the last kick in the pants to drive the remaining die hard ps3 beta onwards folks i played with to quit. Bungie just can’t ever learn. They have to do something stupid and then go “we did a fuckywucky UwU sorry, softboi hugs, we do bedder next time ^_^” and its so fucking transparent.
They did this to see how much they can gouge and will pull it back until the whales are comfortable and resume milking them.
In general its scummy but when a lot of us bought multiple retail releases before this f2p whale farming trash that just makes it all the spicier.
Personally i gave up on destiny when the last expansion was yet another “walk through the same tileset once again being radio heckled by people you dont know who are the biggest threat to the city ever, for really reals this time!, and you kill all their goons before them and go back to farming the same old shit -at least what wasn’t cut because their mess of an engine probably can’t handle major new editions without the vicarious vision safety wheels like in D1 again.
This is just Bungie being Bungie. But just like Blizzard even the biggest diehards have their breaking point and this was it for a couple of folks i know.
This is so insane to me that it has to be some of corporate play. Maybe they’re purposely courting this universal condemnation with the plan of them “fixing” it and pushing out a slightly less monetized transmog system (probably the one they wanted to release in the first place) that’ll make people will say “oh at least it’s not complete shit” and be content with.
This nonsense is why i stopped playing the game a loooong time ago….Bungie just cant release a system thats fun and engaging, always got to be some kind of second job grind, its always stupid complicated and everything but fun.
They want to keep people playing without actually adding new content because they want to sell expansions