Blizzard’s Mike Ybarra clarifies that Ion Hazzikostas is still running World of Warcraft

By
Bree Royce
-
    
7
Don't care, bored.

Ever since Bobby Kotick removed J. Allen Brack from his post atop Blizzard and replaced him with Mike Ybarra and Jen O’neal in the wake of the sexual discrimination and harassment lawsuit, gamers have wondered who exactly is running the show at World of Warcraft. According to Ybarra himself, it’s still the person who was running it before: Game Director Ion Hazzikostas.

Ybarra clarified the hierarchy in response to player tweets asserting that “Mike’s in charge,” asking for specific features, and shading Blizzard’s communication.

“Ion runs WoW, not me,” he said.

“It’s fine to tag folks, and I love community feedback. I just don’t want people thinking I make decisions, Ion is amazing and he is reading community stuff all the time. He decides on WoW with his team. I’m only input just like all of you! :)”

The implication here is that Hazzikostas and the existing WoW team, not the outside execs brought in last month, are responsible for the “ripcord” changes on deck, but that of course will only make you wonder why these changes weren’t made long ago.

Source: Twitter via Icy Veins
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. Most recently, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline.
7
SmiteDoctor

The only good thing about this is that androids with zero personality don’t sexual harass any one.

1 minute ago
Grimalkin
Reader
Grimalkin

And that is not good news.

3 minutes ago
Reader
Loyal Patron
Patreon Donor
Kickstarter Donor
Paragon Lost

Too bad, just another stone on the cairn that is the whole “WoW and Blizzard is dead to me”. He’s fine for raid design but I truly can’t stand his point of view on the greater whole that is WoW. His influence on the game has been terrible.

Schlag needs to make a cairn meme.

15 minutes ago
Reader
Octahedron8

As much as I agree with you, I expect we will see an Ion Cannon meme first, if that hasn’t been done yet

12 minutes ago
Reader
Loyal Patron
Patreon Donor
Kickstarter Donor
Paragon Lost

lol! The image of an Ion Cannon also amuses me as well. :) I’d also say never discount the creativity of Schlag. ;)

10 minutes ago
Reader
Andrew Clear

I’m guessing the changes where made because of the “input” Ion received, that went something like this…… “If we continue to lose subs, X amount of people will have to be let go.”

17 minutes ago
Reader
Loyal Patron
Skai R

Too bad.

27 minutes ago