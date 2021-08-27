World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 removes conduit energy and finally makes covenants freely swappable

We have previously noted that the overall design philosophy for World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 appears to be focused on things that players have been asking to receive for quite some time but that Blizzard has heretofore refused to deliver. But today’s new developer update confirms that patch 9.1.5 will be going up on the PTR in a few days, and among the more notable changes are the removal of conduit energy, the ability to freely swap covenants for players at an undisclosed but high level of Renown, and a skip option for steps of the Covenant campaign already completed on other characters.
So why now? The developer missive makes it clear that Blizzard is aware that conduit energy in particular added nothing appreciable to the game, tacitly acknowledging that negative feedback about the system was right during the long period throughout expansion testing. Covenants, meanwhile, are defended as having provided an important player experience in the early days of the expansion when it was harder to swap covenants. But for all that, it’s pretty clear that at this point in development, under the current cloud of the corporate lawsuit and scandal and perceived mass exodus from the game, the expansion appears to be pulling the ripcord with vigor.
This has “please ignore everything else going on with the company right now and just remember we listened to you, the player (eventually)” kind of energy.
And y’know what…it’ll work.
This is the most infuriating part because I already see people gleefully trying to forget the nightmare that occurred there because they wanna consume a produ t guilt free.
I mean, it’s not like people were telling them that these things were bad ideas since the beta.
Anyone want to bet that there will be more allied races coming?
It’s too little too late. Players have been begging for this since the expansion launched. People didn’t want to feel trapped and locked into a specific build and having to choose the right covenant.
It’s amazing how when controversy strikes they will buckle and give in to player demands when just months ago they were pushing it as a feature to make you feel like your choices mattered.
If only they’d make these player-friendly design choices from the start and not when they’re up shit’s creek. How fucking transparent can they be? They make frictional retention-focused design choices that they can pull back from over the course of an expansion to try to entice players back. This time it only comes around earlier than usual due to the severe player dropoff.
These are welcome changes no doubt, but with context of their toxic work culture, players leaving, and the history of them pulling this crap time and time again, I can’t help but be extremely cynical about them.
I’m much more interested in seeing concrete details about how positive changes are being made to Blizzard’s work culture, particularly from the employees themselves, not public relations.
Generally looks like a great patch! But at the same time makes one wonder why these things were designed that way to begin with.
I guess it’s nice that they’re making some good changes and making covenants considerably less annoying. Hey, maybe they can keep this up and focus more on making the game fun instead of focusing on grinds and timegating as a tool to push retention.
Lots of this seems to be responding to feedback from…beta. I get that a LOT of beta feedback is garbage, but I can’t count how many times players have flagged bigger design issues in beta only for Blizzard to go, “It’s fine, we know better.” and then scramble to address those problems as they get worse and worse throughout an expansion.
I think because of the focus on competitive scene a lot of these changes are not done. Making the game on some parts more annoying so that it appears to have some sort of element of it being more ”hardcore” because simple things like changing your conduits around have to punish you as a player if you want to do it too often!
They also do these things in every expansion but for me, i still think the next expansion is going to have again similar inconvenient systems for a long time.
But the cynic in me says this is just done to drag content out and force people to spend more time in game on things they do not want, like the depositing of anima.
As over the years they also kept defending they service cost for character transfers in the name of server and faction health/balance what is nonsense.
Wow, so things people said were bad in the beta that blizzard hasn’t touched until a mass exodus to a game the mainstream media is calling “the wow killer, but no actually this time” are suddenly just being ripcord pulled? When in panic break glass indeed.
i’d love to see this be the start of a swift kick up the ass to make blizzard drop the “wow is too big to fail and the addicts with no standards will eat up any old shit” mentality but until its more than another “b-baby we can change, we mean it this time!” damage control update i won’t hold my breath.
So, really we should have a pool on what fanservice item is next for implementation:
– player housing?
– cross faction play (ala EQ2 where you can convert from one to the other)
What other low-hanging fruit can they implement to more abjectly beg players to return?
Baby please come back.
They implament player housing Imma laugh my ass off while logging into FFXIV.
If I had to put money down on something it’d be cross faction grouping, High Elves, and Ogres.
You can argue that void elves new customization options make them pretty close to high elves.
Player housing seems unlikely, but who knows.
ah the damage control patch
Too little too late friendos
Shouldn’t have spent 20 years putting sexual predators on pedestals.