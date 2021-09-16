Star Citizen fixes a currency bug, confirms that alpha 3.15 will feature a full progression wipe

Star Citizen’s official forums have a couple of important announcements to share with players. First, a bug that was seeing aUEC disappear has been found and squashed with a recent hotfix. Players should see more accurate space bucks in their space wallets, though the announcement did stress that some aUEC may be lost forever due to the duration of the bug in question.

That lost money will ultimately not matter once alpha 3.15 releases, however, as all players will undergo a full wipe to items, money, and reputation once the patch arrives. The devs at CIG offer a few different reasons for this full progression wipe, such as the application of a progression tuning pass, fixes for some account-related bugs, changes to how items and inventory work, and a full reset of the in-game economy in order to better see how things like new death mechanics change things.

“Players have been accumulating wealth in the persistent universe with no economic sinks to balance it. While selling and other sinks are being developed, it’s extremely helpful for designers to have additional data on how players acquire and spend money,” reasons the post. “Putting players at a level playing field would provide this data, and this will be exceedingly important as Death of a Spaceman, Full Persistence, Server Meshing and other key pillar technologies come online.”



source: official forums , thanks to Mothballshow for the tip!