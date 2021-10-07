EA says it’s still working on server issues following Battlefield 2042 open beta rollout

As of yesterday, Battlefield 2042’s open beta is up and running, and it’s on a pretty tight schedule: It’s early access open beta right now, genuinely open as of tomorrow, and then closed as of Sunday. So right now, EA Play members and preorder customers can pop in, but lookie-loos can take a peek October 8th. That’s on all the platforms, too – PC as well as current- and last-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

“In the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta, players can look forward to the iconic Conquest experience from the franchise’s signature brand of All-Out Warfare on the Orbital map, as seen in the game’s original reveal trailer. PC and next-gen console players will be able to experience new, epic 128-player battles (64 players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4) and through Conquest’s large-scale game mode in a fight for control over key objective points within the Orbital map. The Open Beta allows fans to jump into the boots of one of four unique Specialists, each equipped with their own distinctive styles, specialties and traits. Participants can try out the Russian engineer, Boris who boasts a SG-36 in his arsenal; the South African camouflage and long-ranged attacks expert known as Casper; the skilled German medic, Falck who specializes in Support; and the Canadian outdoorsman and nomad named Mackay, who comes with a Grapple Gun.”

Capacity problems apparently plagued the launch yesterday – a common story in the online gaming world, of course – but EA says it’s still working on server issues. “We’re on track for worldwide launch on November 19th, and early access on November 12th, when players will have full access to All-Out Warfare, Portal, and Hazard Zone,” the company says in its day-one dev blog.