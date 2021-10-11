Mad World prepares for its next alpha test at the end of October

If you missed out on your opportunity to play the last alpha test of the multiplayer ARPG Mad World, then you’re getting a new shot very soon. As of this morning, Jandisoft has begun reorganizing its homepage and opening up for alpha sign-ups, with plans to launch its alpha 3.0 at the end of the month, specifically on October 25th. The goal, according to Jandisoft, is to try and get more than 20,000 players into the game at once.

Readers will recall that the game was supposed to launch on Steam in 2018, but then the delays began to pile up, starting with a planned 2019 alpha test, a wholesale delay attributed to a publishing deal with Netmarble, and then hopes to make a summer 2020 launch. After that, the game effectively went quiet on its official forums and on Twitter, with the last peep out of the game being a gameplay video from December of last year, until it suddenly sprang back to life this year and became fully playable in a browser. Presumably, this upcoming alpha will also be accessible via a web browser.

ALPHA TEST 3.0 ANNOUNCEMENT

– Oct 25th 10:30 ~ Oct 31st 18:00 (KST)

– Oct 25th 1:30 ~ Oct 31st 9:00 (GMT)

– Renewed Mad World website

– Open the signup page

– Improvements will be updated separately at a later date

