Here’s how Path of Exile is tweaking the Atlas of Worlds in Scourge and beyond

Path of Exile’s Scourge expansion isn’t just balancing flasks, defense, and DOTs; it’s also planning a preliminary rollout of tweaks ahead of next year’s big overhaul of the Atlas of Worlds too. In fact, Grinding Gear Games calls it “streamlining.”

“Early next year, we will release our 3.17 expansion which includes a full rework to Path of Exile’s Atlas of Worlds,” the studio explains . “In the meantime, we wanted to make some small improvements to the experience of setting up your Atlas. As such, in our October Scourge expansion, we’re halving the number of regions to four and number of watchstones to sixteen. The idea is that it should be much faster to complete your Atlas setup in 3.16.”

This means the removal of Tirn’s End, Lex Proxima, Lex Ejoris, and New Vastir, along with quest watchstones and applied sextants from those regions. “As it is not very clear from the item to determine where your quest Watchstones originally came from, your safest bet is to make sure that you’ve used all the sextants you’ve applied to quest Watchstones before Scourge’s launch,” GGG warns.

“Due to the nature of how these are saved on the backend, any Watchstones socketed in the regions of New Vastir, Glennach Cairns, Valdo’s Rest and Lira Arthain will be moved into remove-only Stash tabs. With regards to map completion statuses, your unique maps will stay marked as ‘completed’ but the other maps in your Atlas will be marked as incomplete as per usual league-launch rules.”

In Path of Exile: Scourge, we're streamlining the Atlas of Worlds. Today's news post outlines what to expect if you're playing in Standard and are worried about what will happen to your Atlas when Scourge launches.https://t.co/omQOFw3j9C pic.twitter.com/qmCzWfCEBf — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) October 11, 2021