Guild Wars 2 is running a ‘no downed state’ WvW event

“Bigger risk, bigger rewards” is the angle Guild Wars 2 is going for with its latest world vs. world event. This is because the event is outright eliminating the game’s signature “downed state,” which gives players low on health a way to struggle back to life. Because this will result in more outright fatalities, ArenaNet is doling out increased rewards during the event.Bigger risk, bigger rewards: The Guild Wars 2 WvW No Downed State Event has begun,” ArenaNet tweeted. “For the next week, earn bonus XP, reward track progress, and magic find! Oh… and if you die you’ll skip the downed state and go directly to defeated.”
While this certainly shakes things up for a week, some players are delighted for the change of pace — and change of rewards. “Oh man, that sweet, sweet reward-track progress. It’s also stacking with the Extra Life bonus,” one player said on Reddit.
Source: Twitter
How to improve downed state: First, change the most underwhelming talents in the class trees to improve DS spells. Second, allow us to suicide. Third, balance the spells, because some classes are just ridiculous.
Not having any choice of downed powers is bad enough but the inter-class balance of them has never made any sense to me.
I don’t mind downed state but it could use a rework. I’d like to have the option like other games with it to just press Ctrl and immediately just die so I can rez and go on my way.
Honestly this is the way WvW should have been from the start.
Downed state is only something that should exist in smaller scale pvp and more so, PvE.
I know my opinion is not in the majority, but I wholeheartedly disagree.
There is almost nothing as satisfying as a well-place battle standard that may even turn the outcome. This is part of the game. I like it.
do you play SPvP?
In WvW, the majority of the time the dead person doenst even know WHO placed the battle standard… because like 20 people are all trying to do it at once.
Nor is it as satisfying to be the one to place it because most of the time its you and 20 other people killing the one person… its not something that was a challenge, or earned.
In SPvP, where I believe its better suited, you are more often going 1 vs 1 with someone, and beating them, and placing that standard, is something to feel satisfied about.
Fun-fact: It’s also largely hated in SPvP too. Downed state spells are highly unbalanced, and only some classes have skills decent enough to make use of it. Downed state actually delays your reset, which, in a game about push-and-hold like 5v5 Conquest, you actually want to die as soon as possible when under heavy duress, so you can reset and regroup.
So is pirate ship meta and dragon banner. Both terrible for the game as a whole.
Doesn’t change the fact that no-downed-state events are when WvW is at it’s most popular. “Well placed Battle Standard” becomes: “Let’s just make our legion of Spellbreakers keep their worse elite and play bannerslave on a meta that doesn’t help.”
Oh, and if that’s not enough: You never tailor builds for losing a fight. It’s way better to have a zerg that can just trample through the enemy than expecting losses. If you need BS to turn the tides, the tides won’t be turned anyway.