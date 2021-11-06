Final Fantasy XIV’s last pre-Endwalker live letter previews Crystal Conflict, new gathering mechanics, and role quests

The most immediate announcement from last night’s live letter for Final Fantasy XIV was no doubt the surprise Endwalker delay, but there were other topics under discussion as well. For starters, players got their first look at the new small-scale PvP mode, Crystal Conflict, which acts as a tug-of-war between two teams of five as they try to push a crystal into the other side’s base. The new mode also coincides with a new form of PvP reward track, the series, which rewards participation without being a direct competition like seasonal rewards.Check out this summary for an even more exhaustive rundown of the topics covered.
Source: FFXIV, Nova Crystallis
PvP Change is… honestly a universal plus to me. Never really liked it, and everything was more focused on ‘winning’ the fights than ever actually just doing the content. And on my server, it’s pretty much always one side that wins all the big PvP brawls so… feels worthless to bother with trying. I could switch sure, but… I’m a Rauhban main, so I stick with Immortal Flames even when they seem to end up 3rd 90% of the time.
So implementing a ‘Battle Pass’ (that’s essentially the system here) without any of the paywall garbage is actually 100% for me. No rewards being locked out, things are earnable over time, and the Crystal Conflict–if it remains casual as they hope–might be the perfect jump-in jump-out I’d play about in. The Feast being canned doesn’t matter much to me since… well… it’s always been the ‘hyperfocused’ hardcore mode–which I am not for.
I’ll continue to say I do have some disappointment with the concept of ‘Role Quests’, as the Job Quests tend to be the only time you really get to see your character ‘interact’ meaningfully in a cutscene beyond just scowling or drawing their weapon and stand angrily with it. But… Being back on the source, there is at least hope that along with the swell of the story towards a major turning point that we’ll also see characters from those Job Quests show up. It makes sense, and feels fitting.
It’s still a big loss for Dark Knight though. The 30-50 Questline was like… perfectly ‘Persona’ enough for me to enjoy, and that stuck around when we started to treat our Shadows as… well, Persona–or Stands, if you’re a JoJo Stand. No real way to incorporate that into a general questline aside from maybe minor mentions.
… And housing is still… Housing. Though the Lottery System feels like a Gil-Sink just with more steps. Just enough of a hassle that some people with far too much Gil might ignore losing 50-100% of their pay-in, while also being something that some people may overlook until it’s too late. It feels like they could have had a stand or podium you interact with at the entrance, see the ‘Lottery Spots’ and enter into it from there rather than requiring you to run to an individual plot to do so for that specific area.
I’ll never really be happy with it until they drop the oddball necessity of hosting it like this and go with the tried-and-trued Moghome/Wildstar/Rift method of making it a personal instance that can be invited to. And it sucks that people still need to compete with FCs at all to get housing.
Spear-Fishing looks fun though! Never enjoyed just staring at bubbles, since it didn’t have the sort of… cozy and comfortable atmosphere of regular fishing (and the stance variances between bait with it). So making it more arcadey and active to contrast feels… right.
Plus its easy mini-game bait for the gamebox.
Very happy about the role quests. Was kind of a bummer they where different in SB. Does this mean DOL will have quests again too?
So while they won’t necessarily be tied directly to the MSQ in the same way, they are taking a similar “role based” format, though separated into 5 distinct categories: Tank, Healer, Melee, Ranged Physical, and Caster. So it’s similar in overall structure to Shadowbringers.
Same with the gathering and crafting, which will work similarly to how it currently does in the Crystalline Mean.
The other element of note is that they won’t have a sort of “capstone” quest for each job at level 90 the way they did at 80, as they feel like the ones at 80 sort of wrapped up the stories they had for the characters involved in those job quests. If they do those kind of individual capstone quests again, they’ll feature new characters and new stories.
Thanks! Kind of bummed liked the pre SB way of doing things better.