Nexon recaps Maplestory Fest ‘At Home’ 2021

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
3

The legion of MapleStory fans couldn’t get together in person this year for a huge fanfest — but they didn’t let that stop them from celebrating virtually! MapleStory Fest “At Home” 2021 raged across this past Saturday, with remote costume contests, dev panels, trivia questions, and future news about MapleStory and MapleStory M.

If you missed the event, Nexon posted the two-hour livestream on YouTube, but if you haven’t got time, you might want to check the much shorter highlights reel.

Source: MapleStory
3
Minimalistway

Sometimes i think about playing just one game and Maplestory is always the one i think about, my avatar picture is from the game.

4 hours ago
krieglich

I want 2 back! >:[

8 hours ago
Thanos K.

Same here, i really loved it, raids were so damn hard but the game was so fun.

3 hours ago