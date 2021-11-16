Nexon recaps Maplestory Fest ‘At Home’ 2021

The legion of MapleStory fans couldn’t get together in person this year for a huge fanfest — but they didn’t let that stop them from celebrating virtually! MapleStory Fest “At Home” 2021 raged across this past Saturday, with remote costume contests, dev panels, trivia questions, and future news about MapleStory and MapleStory M.

If you missed the event, Nexon posted the two-hour livestream on YouTube, but if you haven’t got time, you might want to check the much shorter highlights reel.