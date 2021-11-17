EVE Online’s digital EVE Academy offers deeper lessons on ship classes and piloting

You’re not going to go too far in EVE Online without a spaceship, and knowing how to pilot a spaceship is a bit more involved than just pointing its nose somewhere and hitting the throttle. That’s where the latest section of the EVE Academy comes in, which offers a whole slew of new articles and lessons to get players up to speed.

For those who don’t remember, the EVE Academy is CCP Games’ curated new player digital lesson plan that offers various details on what’s possible in EVE, from career paths to outfitting to community-made tutorials.

In this latest update to the Academy, there are deeper details on ship classes, information on the ship HUD, and a variety of flight lessons that break down navigation, maintaining optimal weapons range, and modules. There’s also small briefs about ship roles, though mining might be a sticky wicket right now. If you’re a new Capsuleer just getting your feet wet, these updates to the Academy will likely come in handy.