Swords of Legends Online patches in the Sparkwood Gardens raid

It’s time for the first raid of Swords of Legends Online’s patch 1.1, and that means Sparkwood Gardens is welcoming all and sundry to its corridors. The normal mode of the raid is already open for 10 to 20 players to take on its challenges, while the Easy mode unlocks on November 28th to serve as a way to train yourself for the challenges therein. You can also pick up a few items along the way, although main progression has to be reserved for the normal mode.

So what’s it like within the Sparkwood Gardens? Well, we could tell you, but why don’t you just take a look at the video just below? A picture is worth a thousand words, after all, so surely the large number of pictures involved in a video are worth some number of words as well. There are other changes alongside the release of Sparkwood Gardens as well, so be sure to take a careful look at the patch notes before you go stampeding into the raid.