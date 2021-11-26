Betawatch: Guild Wars 2 readies its fourth beta event

Rejoice, Guild Wars 2 fans! No longer will you need to just test the elite specs three at a time, as the next beta event will open up all of the elite specs for you to enjoy along with the Siege Turtle mount. But there are some substantial changes coming to each spec along the way, so you’d better catch up on everything that’s changed before you dive right into testing. It’s like test feedback has an impact on the game, or something.
More beta news? Of course:
- Embers Adrift is going with a Thanksgiving weekend alpha test for those who want to wrap up their weekends with some testing. You know, for fun.
- Starbase has a roadmap. Admittedly, the game takes place out in space, so you might argue that anything you’re going on will not be a “road” in the traditional sense. But the important thing is that there is a plan for development.
- Combat adjustments are in the cards for Ashes of Creation with its second upcoming alpha test, and you can check out some of that.
- Last but not least, the pixel-perfect Ravendawn is charging onward to its third alpha, complete with a new trailer for fans.
And that’s a week for you! But we still have a list of games in testing just below, so you should still check that out. If something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing, you should let us know about that, too!
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Lost Ark: Closed beta
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development reactivated but offline
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Alpha
