Mad World’s December alpha adds an auction house, new weapon crafting, and a cash shop

When multiplayer ARPG Mad World announced that it was holding an alpha test on December 20th, we noted that the announcement was thin on details about what was actually going to be different in this build. Consider those details shared, as a recent Reddit post offers up what amounts to some patch notes for the upcoming alpha 4.0.

Many of the features in this list are otherwise ubiquitous in other MMOs, but these are the first steps for them in Mad World specifically. Players can look forward to the addition of an exchange system (an auction house by any other name), various journals, daily quests, updates to the crafting system to allow for higher grade items to be made, two new secondary weapons with associated skill trees, and the opening of a cash shop, though no details on what’s in said shop were shared.

