Neverwinter previews the Dragonbone Vale adventure zone

The Dragonbone Vale seems like a nice place in Neverwinter, which naturally means that the Cult of the Dragon has set up shop there. You can’t blame them, even evil cults like ample sunlight, nice vistas, and airy spaces to set up their evil rituals. But that also makes it surprisingly difficult to actually reach the Cult of the Dragon, hence why players are going to be given magical grappling hooks to scale the various mountains and cliff faces along the way. It’s all on display in the preview of the eponymous adventure zone on the official site.

