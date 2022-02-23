EverQuest II’s level-agnostic progression server, Kael Drakkel, is open for play

EverQuest II’s latest “lore and legend” progression server, Kael Drakkel, is live as of this week for subbers. First announced a month ago, the server is essentially a level-agnostic alternative server with the game’s first seven expansions. Instead of leveling madly to keep up with the meta, players will start at the level 90 cap with 300 AA points, and then they’ll mentor down as they play through content and rack up achievements that function as currency as well as tally for leaderboard placement. The idea is to do away with level disparities and get friends playing together quickly as in, well, most major modern MMORPGs.

So how will you feel as if you’re actually improving power along the way? “In addition to upgrading your spells and combat arts and increasing your alternate advancements, you will be upgrading your gear via a mix of drops and crafting,” Daybreak explains. “Chest drops from named overland mobs, dungeons and raids, no matter what level the mobs are, will drop level 90 individual gear loot for each player. There are a plentiful number of gear tiers, with each drop unlocking another tier of drop potential for that item as well as granting you the ability to upgrade that item via crafting.”

Do note that the server is open only for EverQuest II subscribers, and yes, the regular events will work for players here, starting with the Neriak City Festival.

Our new Lore and Legend server, Kael Drakkel, is going live today and will be open for players to explore #Norrath like never before! #EQII pic.twitter.com/9L17IhCGJn — EverQuest II (@everquestii) February 22, 2022