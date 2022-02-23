Final Fantasy XIV offers up a comprehensive guide to getting started with crafting and gathering

Crafting and gathering in Final Fantasy XIV are not sideline activities. A large number of classes are devoted to these activities, they have their own mechanics and gear, and the process of making an item is more involved than just clicking a name and waiting for a couple seconds while a bar fills up. But that also means it can be kind of difficult to get started on the systems if you’re unfamiliar with them, which is where the new Crafting and Gathering guide on the official site comes into the equation.

