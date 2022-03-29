RuneScape adds a new pet to the marketplace and prepares for the Extinction grandmaster quest

The week in RuneScape has something for the panther lover or the Elder God Wars fan in your life. We appreciate that those are some very specific types of people, but they should probably check out this week’s newsletter all the same.

For panther lovers, there’s a new legendary pet named Callista available in the game’s cash shop. Players can watch this murder cat grow from a tiny kitten to a fully armored battle companion, gaining a new slot for a unique ability at each stage of life.



For the Elder God Wars player, Jagex announced the final quest in the series called Extinction. This represents the first new grandmaster quest since 2016 and promises “over three hours of challenging gameplay where you’ll have to enlist multiple allies, take on bloodthirsty enemies and battle for the future of Gielinor in an earth-shattering last stand.” Extinction is coming to the game sometime in April.

As for the game’s weekly patch, it’s a pretty tiny one that tackles a few abilities, items, and bugs. The newsletter has the patch notes, while the embeds below have previews of Extinction and panther friends.





