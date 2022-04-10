The MOP Up: Funcom’s Dune Spice Wars comes to early access this month

While it’s not Funcom’s long-awaited massive open world RPG set in the same sci-fi universe, the studio’s Dune Spice Wars is going to take players to Arrakis later this month as a 4X strategy game.

Developer Shiro Games and publisher Funcom announced that Spice Wars has an early access launch date: “Shiro Games and Funcom are proud to announce the final launch faction AND that Dune: Spice Wars has an official early access release date, with players being able to step foot upon the dunes of Arrakis starting April 26th!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Realm of the Mad God’s Easter event and twin dungeon reworks is happening, although you mayyyy not want to visit the site itself: “Realmers, our website has been placed under maintenance after reports of malware here and on Reddit. We decided to close it up and to investigate in order to keep you safe.”

Ever wanted to learn programming while playing MMOs? Here you go! “ByteLegend is a MMORPG game in which you can learn programming skills. It’s a little hobby project in my free time.”

Ravendawn took another significant step forward with the full reveal of a demonic boss Serafine: “Serafine is an intriguing creature that has many inspirations and marks the Ravendawn universe as the first creature to feature full cycles of attack animations.”

Profane showed off some character models from its Portinus culture. “They will be familiar sights for most settlements from this culture, and we wanted to talk about their roles in the game and what we hope to achieve with these NPCs.”

School of Dragons (based on How to Train Your Dragon) is encouraging players to fight back against invading chickens this month.

“Update 17.1 is now available on the PC Test Servers. With this update, the classic 4×4 jungle is making its return,” PUBG said.

Early access social survival game Killer in the Cabin is adding even more multiplayer features such as game lobbies, AI bots, and text chat.

