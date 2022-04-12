World of Warcraft gives you gear flexibility with this week’s Creation Catalyst

As World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion starts to spin down, Blizzard has a potential game-changer for players still trying to push their gear up to top performance. This week sees the introduction of the “Creation Catalyst,” a device that allows players to exchange one piece of Season 3 gear for a specific desired one.

“The Creation Catalyst can transform one item per week, but it can store up these charges so that if you miss a week you’ll be able to create two set pieces the following week, and alts or players who come along later in the season may be able to create an entire set if they have the Flux for it,” the studio said.

It should be noted that the Catalyst requires a certain amount of cosmic flux currency to operate. This currency can be acquired from a “wide variety of activities.” If players miss a week of using the Catalyst, Blizzard said that it will save up those charges to use as a catch-up mechanism later.