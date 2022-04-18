World of Warcraft user interface lead teases tomorrow’s project reveal

All eyes are on Blizzard this week to see if the studio can pull off a significant feat: A World of Warcraft announcement expansion that is robust, exciting, and a departure from the blahfest of the past four years.

While we have to wait until tomorrow to find out the full scoop, World of Warcraft Senior UI Designer Jeff Liu said that part of the reveal will include what he and his team have been working on “for the last several months.” This is a nice indication that the expansion reveal will be more than a cinematic; players can expect to learn feature details as well.

Liu’s past projects include the auction house, transmog system, character creator, and group finder.

The expansion reveal will happen at noon EDT tomorrow on both YouTube and Twitch.

Two weeks from now you'll get to see what I've been working on for the last several months 👀🙀 — Jeff Liu (@jeffliu) April 5, 2022