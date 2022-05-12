MMO Business Roundup: Nexon, Roblox, and EA’s latest financials

Welcome back to a fresh roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent business and industry news, today all of the financial report variety.

Roblox

Roblox’s revenue reports have been subjected to much scrutiny since the company went public at the of November of 2020, largely because it kept reporting operating at huge net losses, all against the backdrop of a burgeoning reputation for exploiting child labor. So maybe it’s not super surprising that its revenue increased 39% to $537M for Q1 2022, given how rough the same quarter last year actually was. As GIbiz notes, the company likewise reported 54.1M daily active users over the period.

Nexon

Nexon turned in its Q1 2022 report card as well, claiming a slight (3%) revenue increase over Q1 2021 with ¥91B ($710M US). The company attributes its success to Dungeon & Fighter Mobile in Korea and the “recovery” of the MapleStory userbase in Korea. “Nexon is a loaded spring,” CEO Owen Mahoney said. “Continuous improvements in our existing portfolio, compounded with new revenue from big launches in 2022 and 2023 will dramatically change our trajectory and drive growth in 2022 and beyond.” For the west, that largely amounts to DNF Duel, Blue Archive, and a focus on MapleStory M.

Electronic Arts

EA’s latest financial release combines fiscal Q4 2021 and the full 2022 fiscal year, the latter of which shows the company’s net bookings of $7.515B – up 21% compared to fiscal 2021. EA is up for the quarter too (fiscal Q4 2021 is the first three months of 2022 by EA’s accounting). Apex Legends is singled out for high engagement, as is the FIFA franchise, which just this week the company admitted was coming to an end as EA and FIFA go their separate ways. Notably, the company says it’s “rethinking the development process from the ground up” for the flopped Battlefield 2042. It also has four undisclosed titles aiming for fiscal Q4 2023 on deck.