You can begin patching for Path of Exile’s Sentinel launch… now

Happy Sentinel day! Grinding Gear Games is rolling out Path of Exile’s Sentinel expansion and league today as planned, so we hope you’ve got your weekend squared away! If not, you’ll want to at least pop over and begin the download.

The servers are expected to go down today at 1 p.m. EDT (that’s right as this article goes live) and return at 4 p.m. EDT, during which time you can latch on to GGG’s torrent to snag the almost 5GB patch (the torrent itself is over 30GB).

As we’ve been covering, Sentinel adds unique pet-like constructs called – wait for it – sentinels, whose power you can harness to “control your level of risk and reward on the battlefield,” depending on your choices, cores, charges, and recombinations.

“The new challenge league includes a set of 40 new challenges. These are much harder than normal, so we have significantly increased the rewards. Pieces of the Ophidian Armour Set are received when you complete 6, 12, 16 and 20 challenges. Upon completing 24 challenges you will receive the Ophidian Wings. Pieces of the Ophidian Lord Armour Set are received as microtransaction rewards when you complete 28, 31, 34 and 36 challenges, and completing 38 challenges will award you with the Ophidian Lord Wings. These challenge rewards are only obtainable in this league.”

Consolers, your patch doesn’t kick in until next week on May 18th, so settle back and wait.

