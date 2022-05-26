ArcheAge’s latest patch improves a number of facets of the player experience

At long last, you can climb up to the masts on the Cargo Ship in ArcheAge. The game has long forbidden players to go up there for a variety of reasons, most notably the fact that some players were going to start shouting that they were the kings of the world (that’s not even where Leonardo was standing when he said that, dang it), but the new patch will allow you to head up to the top of the masts. This is a pretty consistent element of the game’s newest patch, improving the experience for players all along the way.

