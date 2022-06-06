Camelot Unchained talks up its first iteration of gathering gameplay

It is written on a stone monument somewhere that sandbox MMORPGs will require players who gather resources and use those resources to make Stuff™. Recently, Camelot Unchained is making its first steps toward following this age-old law, as the devs of City State Entertainment are introducing harvesting features.

The newest Top Ten-ish list outlines work related to harvesting gameplay, which starts with four major categories: mining, woodcutting, gathering, and hunting. All character classes have access to harvesting (obviously) while the system has an ability network broken up into three component categories that affect resource type, efficiency, and yield. What players get from a resource node is a result of a combination of player stats, harvest tools stats, stats on the resource node, and the components that make up the harvest ability.

The game’s regular newsletter took a closer look at this first pass of harvesting, detailing how resource nodes spawn with the game’s terrain generator, how tools change harvesting time as well as the promise of more tools being offered down the road, and a breakdown of how players can get to hacking at rocks, trees, and plants.

The rest of both the monthly update post and newsletter discuss continued combat reworking involving fortitude use and the penalties for exhausting it, fixing bugs, cleaning up game code, and more peeks at relic props for the Tuatha faction.