Final Fantasy XIV announces its Japanese center restructuring and new European servers for July 5

Remember when Final Fantasy XIV had first launched its current expansion, it was struggling to accommodate everyone on its servers, and it was doing everything possible to make sure people could actually get in and play and there was, like… space? The developers sure haven’t forgotten, and the plans made back then are now proceeding, as announced in the newest pair of dispatches from the team. Japan’s data centers are being restructured to have an additional logical data center, and Europe’s data centers are each getting two new servers to play around on.

