Elder Scrolls Online puts Update 35 and the Lost Depths DLC up for public testing

Care to kick the tires of the upcoming DLC and update features for Elder Scrolls Online and offer some feedback ahead of its August 22nd launch date? Now’s your chance as both the Lost Depths DLC and Update 35 content are now available on the game’s PTS.

As one might expect, the build offers up the Lost Depths’ two dungeons – Graven Deep and Earthen Root Enclave – along with boosts to XP gains in PvP and changes to combat offered in the base game’s Update 35.

Testing is available for PC and Mac users by toggling the “Show Public Test Environment” option, while patch notes for the PTS are on the forums. Otherwise, players of ESO will have to wait until the update and DLC release on Monday, August 22nd, for PC and Tuesday, September 6th, for console.