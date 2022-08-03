DC Universe Online makes targeted adjustments to several specific artifacts in latest patch

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0
Harley left a long time ago.

Today has seen a new patch to DC Universe Online that is primarily all about adjusting some of the game’s artifacts, so if your superhero is equipped with some of these items, then these notes will be of direct interest to you.

Specifically, the Omegahedron is getting a new effect that grants bonus might and precision to a superpower provided the artifact has energy, the Venom Wrist Dispenser is seeing its percentages change, Lazarus Pit Water now has some new healing powers when characters fall below 1 HP or get knocked out, the Gem of Horus has a shorter cooldown but also lowered gem hits, and the Demons Fang artifact has changes its damage and the effects that happen on hit.

Otherwise the patch has added a taskbar flash for PC players, reduced the number of source mark rewards from Sunstone Matrix and Doomsday 8-Player raid bosses, updated a tooltip, and made some additions to the Superman ally’s Empowered Channeling ability.

source: official forums
Advertisement
Previous articleFractured Online’s latest beta patch adds PvP seasons and leaderboards
Next articleOld School RuneScape adds more cat interactions in the clan hall and new gold-trimmed hit splats

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments