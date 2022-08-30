Star Wars: The Old Republic outlines its plans for events through the month of September

Home is where the hutt is.

A long time ago (the beginning of August), in a galaxy far, far away (in-universe), Star Wars: The Old Republic started the Nar Shadda Nightlife event. That’s still running through the middle of September, so if you haven’t gotten enough of your high-rolling antics just yet, you’ve got until September 13th to earn everything you want. But that’s not the only event coming to the game in September, as the full schedule has been posted for fans to peruse.

Players can look forward to the continuation of the game’s anniversary celebration this month as well as another week-long excursion with the Relics of the Gree once again. There’s also a pirate incursion scheduled for later in the month with armor sets, mounts, and decorations awaiting the dedicated pirate hunter. Check out the full rundown on the official site and get yourself into planning mode for the game’s events through September. There’s a bunch to do.

Source: Official Site
