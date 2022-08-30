Star Wars: The Old Republic outlines its plans for events through the month of September

A long time ago (the beginning of August), in a galaxy far, far away (in-universe), Star Wars: The Old Republic started the Nar Shadda Nightlife event. That’s still running through the middle of September, so if you haven’t gotten enough of your high-rolling antics just yet, you’ve got until September 13th to earn everything you want. But that’s not the only event coming to the game in September, as the full schedule has been posted for fans to peruse.

