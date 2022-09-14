Mad World draws names and offers instructions for its upcoming closed beta test

Were you among those who registered your name for the closed beta test of Mad World? If so then this news is for you, as developer Jandisoft has confirmed the names of those who are tapped to join in and provided further instructions on what to do next.

Players who have been selected for the test can either head to the game’s website and click the “Play Now” button when testing begins on Thursday, September 15th, or fire up the game’s launcher, which is available for download now. Additionally, players who took part in the referral campaign to get themselves some beta-only cash shop currency have to provide some details in the game’s forums to get their grant.

As a reminder, closed beta testing runs between September 15th and the 21st, so if you’ve put your name in the hat, now is the time to check on whether it was drawn or not.

