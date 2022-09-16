Last Oasis implements rarity adjustments and teases Season 5 content updates

When last we heard from Last Oasis, the survivalbox was planning on adjustments to map rarity while also shifting gears to tie that to PvP (instead of this season’s initially detailed PvE bent). As of this week, those rarity changes are now in the game along with further plans to add more rarity maps and continue tweaking the system moving forward.

While we’re on the subject of moving forward, the latest dev blog also talks about content updates due to Season 5 over the next few weeks, including the arrival of the Sleeping Giants location, some new merchants to make schematics less of a pain point, and bringing back packing up wooden base pieces and moving them when the Balang Walker comes back. There are also plans to bring back the game’s original lobby system in a different format – namely a buildable portal device that lets players transport back to their home tile and log out safely.

Taking a quick check of the game’s population on Steam, last month saw the game rake in just over 1,000 new players… then almost immediately lose over half of them over the last 30 days at the time of this writing; there are currently just south of 400 people in the Last Oasis season as of the game’s last 24-hour peak.