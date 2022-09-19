Skyforge redesigns its bag system with the game’s next maintenance

How many unread tabs are on your current web browser? Be honest with yourself; you don’t have to tell us in the comments. Tabs are a mixed blessing, that’s the point we’re making, but hopefully the newly tabbed inventory system in Skyforge will not inspire you to totally forget about the Weapon tab for ages until you begrudgingly mutter, “I should really take a look at all the weapons I’ve been stacking up in there.” It’s all right. We understand.

