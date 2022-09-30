Ravendawn has a blockchain-linked version of itself that is now called RavenQuest

Regular readers are likely familiar with Ravendawn, the Open Tibia-built sandbox MMORPG that first unveiled itself in 2021 and more recently entered into closed beta earlier this week. Ideally, we’d be reporting on how that test is going, particularly since it had over 2,000 players trying to get in during the test’s first minute, but no, we’re here to talk about RavenQuest, a blockchain-linked version of the aforementioned MMO.

This news crosses our desk thanks to notice of the game’s announced name change in May; the title was originally called Ravendawn Eternal and first made itself known this past January, when it called itself a “fully disruptive blockchain-based MMORPG experience.” The game’s whitepaper promises plenty of the same hallmarks that Ravendawn offers such as its archetype and class card systems, the ability to own a house and farm, plenty of crafting and gathering, and PvE and PvP gameplay features.



RavenQuest calls itself a “game first experience,” but the website also talks up the sale of NFT estates that are a part of its P2E makeup while most of its recent tweets talk up land sales, though the title is sticking to the promise of an alpha test on October 27th that was first announced in a trailer from earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the original Ravendawn has been writing up dev blogs outlining archetype changes in its lead-up to its current closed beta, which incidentally will be our final notes as we end coverage of this one outright for the reasons listed below.