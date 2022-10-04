PSA: World of Warcraft has activated Winds of Wisdom for an indeterminate length of time

We know when World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is planned for release: November 28th, 2022. We do not know when the pre-patch for the expansion arrives. We do know that when that arrives and players can make their very own Dracthyr Evokers, the Winds of Wisdom buff will be turned off… and we do know that Winds of Wisdom is currently live on the game’s servers, as was foretold. We do not know how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Roll pop, we do know why the caged bird sings, and we have strong suspicions about who Carly Simon is singing about in “You’re So Vain.”

There. Did that clear everything up?

Oh, right, the buff! Yeah, that’s a straight 50% boost to all experience earned throughout the game automatically applied to every character below the level cap, so you can rocket up the levels on your various alts. (We know you have various alts. It’s fine. Don’t front.) In other words, now’s the time to get a-levelin’, even though you’re not yet going to have access to all of the fun of new features like new talent trees and so forth. Just be aware that it’s all going away once you can make your Evoker.