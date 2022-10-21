Betawatch: Interplanetary travel comes to Fractured Online

Got to be honest with you, folks, every time I see that Fractured Online has added interplanetary travel, my brain kind of does a double-take. Like… that can’t be right, can it? This doesn’t seem like that sort of game; are the developers sure they actually mean interplanetary? But no, they totally mean it. Huh. That’s not what I expected. Cool, though!
Other beta news, as you will:
- If you want a playable game, Pantheon has nothing for you, but if you want to hear two dudes talk about unique adventuring items and how they will impact play theoretically, the developers have you covered.
- The Kickstarted MMO Destiny’s Sword arrived in launch as not an MMO and not something anyone noticed. Not… a great ending, there.
- Ilysia has released a bunch of information about its most recent alpha test, in case you were wondering how work was proceeding on that particular title.
- Last but not least, Diablo IV is inviting players to its endgame-focused beta testing, which prompts plenty of excitement among fans.
Salty? No, not more than usual, really. You’re just noticing it now. You can also notice the list of games in testing we have just below, and as always, we invite you to let us know if something is in a different test phase. We also invite you to fill our comments with discussions of the betas you’re participating in. And, for that matter, we invite you to add a little more salt to your mashed potatoes. Just a little more. Don’t overdo it. I did that once and kind of ruined the meal.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Wild Terra 2: Early access