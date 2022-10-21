Betawatch: Interplanetary travel comes to Fractured Online

Got to be honest with you, folks, every time I see that Fractured Online has added interplanetary travel, my brain kind of does a double-take. Like… that can’t be right, can it? This doesn’t seem like that sort of game; are the developers sure they actually mean interplanetary? But no, they totally mean it. Huh. That’s not what I expected. Cool, though!

Other beta news, as you will:

Salty? No, not more than usual, really. You’re just noticing it now. You can also notice the list of games in testing we have just below, and as always, we invite you to let us know if something is in a different test phase. We also invite you to fill our comments with discussions of the betas you’re participating in. And, for that matter, we invite you to add a little more salt to your mashed potatoes. Just a little more. Don’t overdo it. I did that once and kind of ruined the meal.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Age of Water: Beta

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Darkbind: Closed beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured Online: Early access

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Galahad 3093: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Mad World: Beta

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Past Fate: Closed alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed beta

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Wild Terra 2: Early access

