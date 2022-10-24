World of Warcraft will be down for eight hours tomorrow for the Dragonflight prepatch

So you’ve been able to pre-load the Dragonflight pre-patch on your computer for a little while now. If you play World of Warcraft, odds are very good that you’re looking forward to ditching Shadowlands and all it represents on Tuesday when the next expansion’s pre-patch arrives. But, uh… we hope you didn’t take the 25th off from work or anything, because you’ll be running smack-dab into what every MMO player dreads in the form of an eight-hour maintenance window.

The good news is that it will have minimal effect on anyone else playing the game in the evening; the maintenance is scheduled to end around 6:00 p.m. EDT, so barring unforeseen issues, players will be able to enjoy the game just fine in the evening. But the maintenance will start up at 10:00 a.m. EDT in the morning, so… it’ll be a while, that’s the point. If you have already taken the day off, we recommend finding a good book to read.