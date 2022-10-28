Betawatch: Frozen Flame is hosting an open beta this weekend

Supposedly, Frozen Flame is still coming to early access in the not-too-distant future, but you can see how the game plays before that happens. The game is heading into an open beta test this weekend through October 30th, so you can check out a whole lot of changes that have been made to the game. Fun for the family, assuming the family finds beta testing fun!
Other beta news, as it happens:
- Dragon and Home has a mobile beta version that’s entering testing soon, so those of you who want to play the game while not at home will have the option.
- Pantheon is feeling confident enough to host some more ad-hoc testing events throughout November. So, hey, that’s something playable!
- Galahad 3093 is in early access on Steam, but it’s also changing business models to free-to-play before leaving early access. So that’s a thing.
- Nightingale would still really like you to know about its realm cards system. Learn about those realm cards, please.
Several of these games clearly would really like if you played them, thought they were neat, and told your friends about it. But we have many games in testing in the list below that you might try out and think that they’re neat. Seriously, take a look. You can let us know how your testing is going down in the comments, even. Or you can let us know if something skipped to a new test phase without us noticing; that’s fun too.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access
Frozen Flame: Open beta
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Wild Terra 2: Early access