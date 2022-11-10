Overwatch 2 promotes its first mythic skin while reducing legacy skin prices for former players

Dressing up your favorite Overwatch 2 character in shiny skins is likely what makes most players spend their money, and Blizzard is hoping that will be the case with the reveal of its first mythic skin that dresses up Genji in a flashy new Cyber Demon getup.

The blog post talks up mythic skins as ones that “soar a tier above legendary, pushing the artwork, animation, and special effects to levels we hadn’t incorporated in our skins to this point.” The mythic skin for Genji subsequently adds a variety of new visual and sound effects that make it truly distinct. Naturally, there is a catch: Those who want the skin can’t buy it individually; they’ll need to complete the premium battle pass. Furthermore, players only have until December 6th to do so.



Speaking of skin earnings with strings attached, Blizzard reduced the cost of old skins from the first game, but only did so for players who had currency from the first game. Last month, players raised complaints about the prices for skins that carried over from the original game, with one fan calculating that it would take over $10K if anyone wanted every skin on offer.

Blizzard recently reduced the costs of the old skins, but only for those with Legacy Coins – aka coins that were offered to players of OW1 who merged accounts from the old game to the sequel, meaning newly arrived players are still being forced to pay regular price. Additionally, Legacy Coins can only be used to purchase non-seasonal skins, as Blizzard noted in its September FAQ:

“Seasonal content delivered through previous events like Summer Games and Lunar New Year may be made available for Overwatch Coins, and non-seasonal legacy content can be acquired with legacy Overwatch credits or Overwatch 2 Coins in the Hero Gallery.”