Wrath Classic tests Titan Rune dungeons, while WoW posts Dragonflight short story

With all of the attention and hype being focused on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight this month, a fan of the franchise might be forgiven for forgetting that Wrath Classic is still very much a thing. In fact, the legacy server is testing out the next patch, which includes Titan Rune dungeons and the Argent Tournament.

“Gear that formerly dropped in Normal 10-player versions of Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and The Obsidian Sanctum can now drop from dungeon bosses when they’re under the effects of the Mysterious Titanic Relic,” said Blizzard.

Meanwhile over in retail WoW, the countdown to next Monday’s expansion launch continues. A short story by Christie Golden called “The Vow Eternal” was posted on the site to put players in a dragonish mood, and Blizzard talked up some of the accessibility updates it’s been making to the MMO to help visually disabled players enjoy the game better.

“Because WoW is such a large game with a very diverse audience, there are a lot of opportunities for us to improve accessibility for a number of our players, and it’s been a major focus of ours as we go into Dragonflight,” said the studio.

Take to the skies! World of Warcraft: #Dragonflight launches November 28th pic.twitter.com/2jB6PGa7un — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 21, 2022