Betawatch: Evercore Heroes delays its beta testing

Evercore Heroes is like a competitive PvE MOBA. No, really. Player-controlled teams take on enemies in a race to see which team can clear the opposition faster. And the team behind the game was planning to hold a test this week, but thanks to some last-minute changes and polish, it’s being delayed until December 20th. So you’ve got that to look forward to next week if that sounds like a good time.

Other beta news as we hurtle toward a holiday blackout:

“Are you cranky this week?” you didn’t bother asking, and the answer is yes. I am very cranky. I had to make a new header image this week! Do you know how long that takes me? Like five minutes, but I find it mildly annoying. No talk me, I angy. Unless you want to let us know about things in our full list below that skipped to another test phase without us noticing. Then I still angy, but you can talk me.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Age of Water: Beta

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Darkbind: Closed beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured Online: Early access

Frozen Flame: Early access

Galahad 3093: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Mad World: Beta

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Past Fate: Closed alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed beta

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

