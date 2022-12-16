Betawatch: Evercore Heroes delays its beta testing

Evercore Heroes is like a competitive PvE MOBA. No, really. Player-controlled teams take on enemies in a race to see which team can clear the opposition faster. And the team behind the game was planning to hold a test this week, but thanks to some last-minute changes and polish, it’s being delayed until December 20th. So you’ve got that to look forward to next week if that sounds like a good time.
Other beta news as we hurtle toward a holiday blackout:
- ROSE Online had been offline for a very long time, but it’s back in early access form now for players who missed the original.
- Star Citizen took a look back at all the progress it’s made over the past year, for a given definition of “progress.”
- It’s possible that Shadow’s Kiss may release into early access before the end of the year. You’ve got a little more 2022 available; better hurry up if that’s the plan.
- Lastly, Ship of Heroes showed off… all its preset character creation faces. Yes. That is what I need to feel like a superhero.
“Are you cranky this week?” you didn’t bother asking, and the answer is yes. I am very cranky. I had to make a new header image this week! Do you know how long that takes me? Like five minutes, but I find it mildly annoying. No talk me, I angy. Unless you want to let us know about things in our full list below that skipped to another test phase without us noticing. Then I still angy, but you can talk me.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two