Blue Protocol shares details about monetization, cross-play, and game features

As the hype builds for next year’s launch of Blue Protocol, so is the amount of information we’re learning about Bandai Namco’s MMORPG import. In its most recent livestream, the studio spoke about the single shared Japanese server setup, small-scale testing, and a monetization model that includes a seasonal pass and an in-game cash shop.

The studio also revealed the PC requirements — both minimum and recommended — for the game and gave a rough schedule for its rollout in Japan. The PC version of the title will go live in the country in spring 2023, followed by the console editions later on that year. Bandai Namco said it’s considering cross-play but hasn’t come to a decision about it just yet.

Blue Protocol is set to launch in the west in the second half of 2023 on PC and consoles with the help of Amazon Game Studios.

Here’s 10 minutes of gameplay to give you a feel for how Blue Protocol handles:

And if you missed the game overview trailer, well, better late than never!