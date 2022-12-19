Elite Dangerous promises ‘interim update’ for patch 14 in early 2023

Elite: Dangerous is going to be going generally quiet as it enjoys a holiday break, but before it does, the team at Frontier Developments put out one last Discovery Scanner newsletter that once more collects some of the recent news, shares community creations, and generally looks back at the past year.

The post opens with word that an “interim update” to attack known issues with Update 14 will be releasing at some point in the early part of next year. Information and timing wasn’t offered, but the announcement promised that a “core selection” of these issues will be addressed in the patch.

Meanwhile, the game’s holiday event continues on, tasking players with delivering toys to specific locations in exchange for goodies like special paint jobs, Christmas cosmetics, and a big pile of credits. The devs also came together for one last Frameshift Live broadcast for 2022, looking back at some of the latest updates, sharing some of the past year’s player screenshots, and holding a quiz about events that occurred in 2022. Of course, we’ve written our own retrospective of E:D’s 2022, chronicling the sandbox’s bumpy updates and the barest possibility of its turnaround.

