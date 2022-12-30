Betawatch: Book of Travels disambiguates content and features

Have you tried to find the difference between content and features in Book of Travels? According to a new dispatch from the team on the matter, players need to realize that the reality is that features are themselves content once you engage with them, so in summary there’s plenty to do in the game and it’s not lacking in content at all. Don’t you feel mollified? No? Hang on, there’s a chart somewhere to show how mollified you should be.
While we look for the chart, let’s check in on a bit of additional beta news before the year ends:
- It looks like Throne and Liberty is planning on a global launch at some point in the first half of 2023. So by the end of June, logically. That’s a wide range.
- Shadow’s Kiss has pushed its own early access period from the planned end-of-year date into just after the new year rolled over. Very soon, but not quite soon enough to be now.
- There’s a rumor that Life is Feudal might actually be coming back! That’s… sure a thing? That could happen.
- Last but not least, Ashes of Creation describes 2022 as a year of crazy growth. So much growing, just all over the place. Grow-grow-a-go-go.
That’s it, we are done with beta news for 2022. Pretty sure nothing is going to happen on New Year’s Eve, and if it does, we are going to politely ignore it. Everyone can just politely read our list down below for the games we know of in testing at this time. And if something swapped to another test status without us noticing, well, let us know in the comments, huh? See you on the other side.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access, entering closed development January 31st
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha