Albion Online looks back at an eventful 2022 before 2023 arrives

Ah, memories of 2022. Remember that time when Albion Online gave you a gigantic bunny mount if you put in the work required to hatch it? And remember when Albion Online reworked its magic staves? And remember when Albion Online posted a retrospective of 2022, asking if you remembered the time when Albion Online added a gigantic bunny mount you had to hatch? Wait a second, that last one happened now. You probably can’t remember that, but you can look at it.

Obviously, dedicated players and fans of Albion Online will have the slight advantage here of likely remembering everything that happened over the past year, but the developers are keen on reminding people what happened while promising more stuff for 2023. That includes updated Mists and Road from the Beyond the Veil content update, along with other features planning to be added fresh. Remember back when you started reading this post and you didn’t know about that? And remember when you didn’t know this post was going to be about Albion Online? Ah, memories.